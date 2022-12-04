BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.14 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 681,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after acquiring an additional 672,497 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 230.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 931,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 649,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 31.1% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,981,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,543,000 after purchasing an additional 469,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.