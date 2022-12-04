BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.15 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 222.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 230.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

