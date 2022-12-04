BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.19 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

