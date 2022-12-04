BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.20 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAR Stock Performance

AAR stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.56. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at $111,660.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.