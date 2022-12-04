BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.21 Million Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,527 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Talos Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 214,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 409,881 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 129.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 785,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TALO stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.27. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

