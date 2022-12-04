BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

