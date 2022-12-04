BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.25 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 48.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.6 %

DDS stock opened at $357.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.81. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $390.80.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.58%.

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

