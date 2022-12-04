BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $4,601,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

