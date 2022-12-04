BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.30 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Gentex by 18.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,217,000 after buying an additional 762,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $36.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.