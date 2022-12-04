BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,782 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $68,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $97,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

