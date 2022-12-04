BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,620,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,326,000 after acquiring an additional 230,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after purchasing an additional 701,654 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,275,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after purchasing an additional 219,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,847 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

