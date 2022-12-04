BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,478,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iQIYI Stock Up 14.8 %
IQ opened at $3.34 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.83.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
