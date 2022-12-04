BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,523 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

