BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 16,175 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

