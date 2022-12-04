BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 29,030 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director David P. Blom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

