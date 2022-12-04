BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 36,737 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,533.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

