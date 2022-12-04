BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,036 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in News were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in News during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of News by 43.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of News by 57.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

