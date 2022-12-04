BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,319 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ambarella by 107.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Ambarella Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.