BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,990 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

