BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,932,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMM opened at $25.68 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

