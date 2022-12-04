BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

AGCO stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.