BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

HE stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

