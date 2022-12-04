BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

