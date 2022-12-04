BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research firms have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

NYSE LAD opened at $229.07 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $349.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

