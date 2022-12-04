BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after buying an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,232,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 576,556 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

