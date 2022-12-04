BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 75,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

