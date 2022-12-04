BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 447 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,137 shares of company stock worth $1,986,116. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

