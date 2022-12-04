BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 7,839 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

