BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 916,184 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

