BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes $2.10 Million Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 176,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

