Brett Adcock Sells 120,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $278,000.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 649,634 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 353,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

