Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 108.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.4 %

GOOS stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOS shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.