Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $259.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $211.06 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

