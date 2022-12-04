Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $109.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.