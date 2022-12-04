Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson Sells 10,304 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $389,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Centrus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $61.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
