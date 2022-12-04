Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson Sells 10,304 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $389,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 159.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

