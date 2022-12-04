Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,713 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

