Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 857 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $45.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.