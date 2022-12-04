Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $789,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

