Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE DEA opened at $15.73 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

