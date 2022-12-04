Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,554 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $30.31 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35.

