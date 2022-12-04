Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 28,554 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

