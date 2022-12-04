Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 5,671 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of IFV opened at $17.28 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

