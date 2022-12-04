Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 470,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $17.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

