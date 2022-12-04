Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.7 %

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Shares of TPL opened at $2,600.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,286.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,885.76. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

