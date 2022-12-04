Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

