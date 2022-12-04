Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Euronav by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 475,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,511,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth $4,569,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

