Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Catalent by 6.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Catalent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 122,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

