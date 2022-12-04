Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 385.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Coty by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Coty by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Coty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Stock Up 1.6 %

COTY stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

