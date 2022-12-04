Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $269.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. Roth Capital cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.