Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,153 shares of company stock worth $112,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

